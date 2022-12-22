Overview

Dr. Tejas Suresh, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine-Pittsburgh and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Suresh works at Virginia cancer Specialists Fauquier Office in Warrenton, VA with other offices in Gainesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

