Dr. Tejas Suresh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suresh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tejas Suresh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tejas Suresh, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine-Pittsburgh and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Suresh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virginia cancer Specialists Fauquier Office210 W Shirley Ave # 111, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 316-9900
-
2
Virginia Cancer Specialists- Gainesville7901 Lake Manassas Dr, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (571) 222-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suresh?
He has been my doctor for over a year, there is not enough space on here to describe the care he gives. He treats you like family.
About Dr. Tejas Suresh, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1679836365
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School of Medicine - Hematology/Oncology Fellowship
- Montefiore Medical Center
- University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine-Pittsburgh
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suresh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suresh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suresh works at
Dr. Suresh has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suresh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Suresh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suresh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suresh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suresh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.