Dr. Suresh Srinivasan, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Suresh Srinivasan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Steubenville, OH. 

Dr. Srinivasan works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Diagnostic Center
    3150 Johnson Rd, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Spinal Nerve Block
Trigger Point Injection
Abdominal Pain
Spinal Nerve Block
Trigger Point Injection

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Suresh Srinivasan, MD

  • Pain Medicine
  • English
  • Male
  • 1346672268
Education & Certifications

  • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Suresh Srinivasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srinivasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Srinivasan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Srinivasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Srinivasan works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Srinivasan’s profile.

Dr. Srinivasan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srinivasan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srinivasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srinivasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

