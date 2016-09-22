Overview

Dr. Suresh Sofat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lockport, NY. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport.



Dr. Sofat works at AMS Nutrition Counseling in Lockport, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.