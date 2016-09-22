Dr. Suresh Sofat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sofat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suresh Sofat, MD
Dr. Suresh Sofat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lockport, NY. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport.
Ams Nutrition Counseling Pllc64 Davison Ct, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 433-1562
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
My husband and I have used Dr. Sofat as our Primary Care Physician for years and would absolutely, without hesitation recommend him. He is very easy to talk to and takes whatever time is needed to do a thorough exam and discuss conditions and/or treatment. The only objection we have is with the way the billing is handled, specifically for preventive visits & labwork that should be covered at 100%. Inevitably, we have to follow up more than once to get it straightened out.
About Dr. Suresh Sofat, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- St Clares Hospital Health Center
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
Dr. Sofat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sofat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sofat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sofat has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sofat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sofat speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sofat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sofat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sofat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sofat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.