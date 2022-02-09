Overview

Dr. Suresh Ramamurthy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thanjavur Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Ramamurthy works at Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine in Marietta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA and Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.