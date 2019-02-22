Dr. Suresh Rajamanickam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajamanickam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suresh Rajamanickam, MD
Overview
Dr. Suresh Rajamanickam, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Rajamanickam works at
Locations
-
1
Palm Beach Sinus Center10075 S Jog Rd Ste 309, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (212) 924-7908
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rajamanickam?
I am so happy with the results of my sinoplasti and step to plasti from Dr. Raj. I no longe need to take daily decongestant or use over the counter nasal spray. I usd both of these daily for the past 38 years.
About Dr. Suresh Rajamanickam, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356417919
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajamanickam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajamanickam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajamanickam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajamanickam works at
Dr. Rajamanickam has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajamanickam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rajamanickam speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajamanickam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajamanickam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajamanickam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajamanickam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.