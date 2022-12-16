Overview

Dr. Suresh Potluri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Potluri works at Lakeland Urology in Saint Joseph, MI with other offices in Niles, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.