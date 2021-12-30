Overview

Dr. Suresh Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with UM Charles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at PATEL RAMANAN AND ASSOCIATES in Waldorf, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.