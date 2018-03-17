Dr. Neelagaru has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suresh Neelagaru, MD
Overview
Dr. Suresh Neelagaru, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Neelagaru works at
Locations
-
1
Davita Medical Group2901 Transport St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 262-7110Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Centromed Walzem Clinic5542 Walzem Rd, Windcrest, TX 78218 Directions (210) 922-7000
-
3
Miwa Medical Group Pllc1804 NE Loop 410 Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 718-0850
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neelagaru?
Very nice doctor and staff. He really took the time and listened to me. I know I am in the right hands with Dr. Neel. He explained things so I could understand.
About Dr. Suresh Neelagaru, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205813920
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neelagaru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neelagaru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neelagaru works at
Dr. Neelagaru has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neelagaru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neelagaru speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Neelagaru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neelagaru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neelagaru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neelagaru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.