Overview

Dr. Suresh Neelagaru, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Texas Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Neelagaru works at Optum - New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Windcrest, TX and San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.