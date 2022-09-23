Dr. Suresh Nayak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suresh Nayak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suresh Nayak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Nayak works at
Locations
OrthoCincy Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine4355 Ferguson Dr Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 232-2663
Wellington Orthopedics8737 UNION CENTRE BLVD, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 645-2220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nayak took care of 3 of my children when they were in high school. Last year i had a total knee replacement, and i had a really rough recovery. But his work has made my knee like new again!! I've never felt better!!! I highly recommend him to everyone!! My whole experience from beginning to end couldn't have been better!! Thank you!!
About Dr. Suresh Nayak, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1730184946
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nayak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayak has seen patients for Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.