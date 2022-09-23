See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Suresh Nayak, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Suresh Nayak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Nayak works at OrthoCincy Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoCincy Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine
    4355 Ferguson Dr Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 232-2663
  2. 2
    Wellington Orthopedics
    8737 UNION CENTRE BLVD, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 645-2220
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adena Regional Medical Center
  • Christ Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
  • Mercy Health-West Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Meniscus Surgery
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mary Bollmann — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Suresh Nayak, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730184946
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suresh Nayak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nayak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nayak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nayak has seen patients for Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

