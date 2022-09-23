Overview

Dr. Suresh Nayak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Nayak works at OrthoCincy Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.