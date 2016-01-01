See All Cardiologists in Saint Louis, MO
Cardiology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Suresh Narayanan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from ALL HAWAIIAN SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.

Dr. Narayanan works at SSM Health Heart & Vascular in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Alton, IL and Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Christian Hospital Physician Billing Services LLC
    11125 Dunn Rd Ste 204, Saint Louis, MO 63136
    Alton Memorial Hospital
    1 Memorial Dr, Alton, IL 62002
    The Imaging Center At St. Joseph Medical Park
    1475 Kisker Rd, Saint Charles, MO 63304
    Ssm Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
    300 1st Capitol Dr, Saint Charles, MO 63301
    St Louis Cardiology Consultants Ltd.
    11133 Dunn Rd Ste 2346, Saint Louis, MO 63136

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
  SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Cardiomegaly
Chest Pain
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Mitral Valve Disease
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Second Degree Heart Block
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Abdominal Pain
Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Breast Cancer
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardioversion, Elective
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Endocarditis
First Degree Heart Block
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Heart Murmur
Hemorrhoids
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Long QT Syndrome
Lung Cancer
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Hypertension
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Septal Defect
Septic Embolism
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
    Accepted Insurance

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HAP Insurance
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Suresh Narayanan, MD

    Specialties
    Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1720071244
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    ALL HAWAIIAN SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suresh Narayanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narayanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Narayanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Narayanan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narayanan on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Narayanan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayanan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narayanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narayanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

