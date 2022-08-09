Overview

Dr. Suresh Nair, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Flaget Memorial Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Nair works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.