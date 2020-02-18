Dr. Suresh Mandava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suresh Mandava, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suresh Mandava, MD is a Cornea & Refractive Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Cornea & Refractive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Dr. Mandava works at
Locations
-
1
Greenwich Ophthalmology Associates2046 W Main St Ste 2, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 869-3082
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mandava?
Exceptional! he did my husband's surgery, very smart, thorough, great bedside manner, very down to earth. love, love, love him
About Dr. Suresh Mandava, MD
- Cornea & Refractive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1477551869
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Yale University
- Cornell Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandava has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandava works at
Dr. Mandava has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Cataract and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.