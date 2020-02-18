See All Ophthalmologists in Stamford, CT
Dr. Suresh Mandava, MD

Cornea & Refractive Surgery
5 (45)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Suresh Mandava, MD is a Cornea & Refractive Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Cornea & Refractive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.

Dr. Mandava works at Greenwich Ophthalmology Associates in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Cataract and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greenwich Ophthalmology Associates
    2046 W Main St Ste 2, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-3082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Astigmatism
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Astigmatism

Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Golden Rule
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 18, 2020
    Exceptional! he did my husband's surgery, very smart, thorough, great bedside manner, very down to earth. love, love, love him
    lynn and jerry berdos — Feb 18, 2020
    About Dr. Suresh Mandava, MD

    • Cornea & Refractive Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477551869
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota
    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    • Greenwich Hospital
    • Yale University
    • Cornell Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suresh Mandava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mandava has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mandava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mandava works at Greenwich Ophthalmology Associates in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Mandava’s profile.

    Dr. Mandava has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Cataract and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandava.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

