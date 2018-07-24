See All Hematologists in Terre Haute, IN
Dr. Suresh Kunapareddy, MD

Hematology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Suresh Kunapareddy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U and is affiliated with Greene County General Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.

Dr. Kunapareddy works at Texas Breast Specialists in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Uap Clinic Laboratory - Hux
    1711 N 6th 1/2 St Ste 200, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 242-3610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greene County General Hospital
  • Sullivan County Community Hospital
  • Terre Haute Regional Hospital
  • Union Hospital
  • Union Hospital Clinton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Jul 24, 2018
    Explains everything and makes sure you understand what he is saying. Answers questions Explains what you have, what options you have and three likely outcome if you do treatment or not, Very pleased
    Teehee560 in Farmersburg , IN — Jul 24, 2018
    About Dr. Suresh Kunapareddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285742296
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Coney Island Hospital
    Residency
    • Coney Island Hospital
    Internship
    • Guntur Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suresh Kunapareddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunapareddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kunapareddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kunapareddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kunapareddy works at Texas Breast Specialists in Terre Haute, IN. View the full address on Dr. Kunapareddy’s profile.

    Dr. Kunapareddy has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunapareddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunapareddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunapareddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunapareddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunapareddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

