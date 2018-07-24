Dr. Suresh Kunapareddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunapareddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suresh Kunapareddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Suresh Kunapareddy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U and is affiliated with Greene County General Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Dr. Kunapareddy works at
Locations
Uap Clinic Laboratory - Hux1711 N 6th 1/2 St Ste 200, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 242-3610
Hospital Affiliations
- Greene County General Hospital
- Sullivan County Community Hospital
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Explains everything and makes sure you understand what he is saying. Answers questions Explains what you have, what options you have and three likely outcome if you do treatment or not, Very pleased
About Dr. Suresh Kunapareddy, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1285742296
Education & Certifications
- Coney Island Hospital
- Coney Island Hospital
- Guntur Genl Hosp
- Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunapareddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunapareddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunapareddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunapareddy has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunapareddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunapareddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunapareddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunapareddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunapareddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.