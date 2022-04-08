Overview

Dr. Suresh Kumar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Kumar works at Neurology & Headache Center Inc in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.