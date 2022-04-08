Dr. Suresh Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suresh Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suresh Kumar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
Neurology & Headache Center Inc.3555 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 865-1200
K Dental Frisco3010 Legacy Dr Ste 130, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-1676
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I loved everything about this visit!! The staff is wonder and the Doctor is wonderful!!! The office is beautiful and very clean. The staff and Doctor are very friendly and kind!
About Dr. Suresh Kumar, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
