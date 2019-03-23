Dr. Suresh Koneru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koneru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suresh Koneru, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suresh Koneru, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
San Antonio Office423 Treeline Park Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 499-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He did breast enlargement for me. Great job. More natural than you can believe. He studied how my breasts looked and made them identical except larger. No getting used to different “formations”. He is very professional.
About Dr. Suresh Koneru, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve Univ/ University Hospitals Of Cleveland
- Yale University Hospital Of St Raphael
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Case Western Reserve University School of Engineering
