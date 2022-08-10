Dr. Suresh Khandekar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khandekar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suresh Khandekar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suresh Khandekar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Dr. Khandekar works at
Locations
AnMed Gastroenterology2000 E Greenville St Ste 2900, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 224-1692Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khandekar is patient. He listens to your concerns in order to get to the root of the problem. I could not recommend a more through provider.
About Dr. Suresh Khandekar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1316917214
Education & Certifications
- JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE
