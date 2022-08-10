Overview

Dr. Suresh Khandekar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Khandekar works at AnMed Gastroenterology in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Dysphagia and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.