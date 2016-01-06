Dr. Suresh Karne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suresh Karne, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Suresh Karne, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntsville, AL.
Dr. Karne works at
Digestive Disease Center420 Lowell Dr SE Ste 204, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-9031
Comprehensive Anesthesia Svs101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Huntsville Hospital Digestive Disease Center - Madison8337 Highway 72 W Ste 302, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 319-3007
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have known him since he arrived in Huntsville. He is a very person, a brilliant Doctor,. He has treated my dad, husband, daughter, and myself.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1366534307
