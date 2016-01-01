Dr. Suresh Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suresh Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Suresh Gupta, MD is a Clinical Pathology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Pathology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-7988
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
About Dr. Suresh Gupta, MD
- Clinical Pathology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1558383331
Education & Certifications
- Barnert Meml-UMDNJ
- Coll Hosp-Umdnj
- Govt Med Coll
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Cytopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gupta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.