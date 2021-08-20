Dr. Giri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suresh Giri, MD
Overview
Dr. Suresh Giri, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Giri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NJ Surgical Specialists101 Prospect St Ste 211, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 864-7776
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giri?
Dr.Giri thank you for removing some of my cyst, is still ok and doing well, I just had it checked again no change in it at all so enjoy your retirement keep cool
About Dr. Suresh Giri, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1245313931
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giri works at
Dr. Giri has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Giri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.