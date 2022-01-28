See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Bridgeton, MO
Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Suresh Chode, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Chode works at SSM Health in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    SSM Health DePaul Hospital
    12277 De Paul Dr Ste 403, Bridgeton, MO 63044 (314) 738-2715

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Thyroid Goiter
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 28, 2022
    Very compassionate
    Maria — Jan 28, 2022
    About Dr. Suresh Chode, MD

    Geriatric Medicine
    English, Hindi
    1336378934
    UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suresh Chode, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Chode has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Chode has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chode. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

