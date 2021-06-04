Overview

Dr. Suresh Chandrasekaran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Clinton, Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, Cleveland Area Hospital, Cordell Memorial Hospital, Elkview General Hospital, Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Jackson County Memorial Hospital, Mangum Regional Medical Center, Mcalester Regional Health Center, Mercy Hospital Ada, Norman Regional Hospital, Roger Mills Memorial Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.



Dr. Chandrasekaran works at Ohh Physicians-mwc in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Hobart, OK and Ada, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.