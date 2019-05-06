Dr. Bhushan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suresh Bhushan, MD
Overview
Dr. Suresh Bhushan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Focus Mental Health Solutions3016 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 790-2701
Southern Hill Hospital & Medical Center9300 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 790-2701
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, took time with me and I never felt rushed. Even though I was nervous, Dr. Bhushan easily put me at ease immediately. So glad I came, looking forward to working with him.
About Dr. Suresh Bhushan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhushan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhushan has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhushan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
