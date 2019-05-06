See All Psychiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Suresh Bhushan, MD

Psychiatry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Suresh Bhushan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Bhushan works at Focus Mental Health Solutions, LLC in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Focus Mental Health Solutions
    3016 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 790-2701
  2. 2
    Southern Hill Hospital & Medical Center
    9300 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 790-2701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Bhushan?

    May 06, 2019
    Very professional, took time with me and I never felt rushed. Even though I was nervous, Dr. Bhushan easily put me at ease immediately. So glad I came, looking forward to working with him.
    — May 06, 2019
    About Dr. Suresh Bhushan, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043400195
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bhushan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhushan works at Focus Mental Health Solutions, LLC in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Bhushan’s profile.

    Dr. Bhushan has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhushan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bhushan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhushan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhushan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhushan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

