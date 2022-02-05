Dr. Suresh Anne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suresh Anne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suresh Anne, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Andhra Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center, Mclaren Flint, Mclaren Lapeer Region and MyMichigan Medical Center Midland.
Dr. Anne works at
Locations
1
Asthma Allergy and Immunology Center5155 Norko Dr, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 230-7532
2
Center for Vein Restoration | Midland2621 W Wackerly St Ste A, Midland, MI 48640 Directions (989) 631-6125
3
Mclaren Medical Management -family Practice1254 N Main St, Lapeer, MI 48446 Directions (810) 245-8259Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Allergy and Asthma Center of Troy PC4792 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 528-9010
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
- Mclaren Lapeer Region
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I HAVE HEALTH INS. THAT CANT PAY DR. BECAUSE ITS TOO LATE. HE IS A GREAT DR AND HAS A GREAT PERSONALITY BUT I GOT TURNED INTO COLLECTION AGENCY CAUSE I COULD NOT AFFORD HIS $100 OFFICE VISITS FOR ANTI BIOTICS AND INHAILERS. BEAUTIFUL MAN, NOT WANTED IN MY HOME THOUGH , I DID NOT ASK FOR HOME TREATMENTS.
About Dr. Suresh Anne, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Telugu
- 1336101443
Education & Certifications
- Bg Hospital
- Hurley Med Center
- Kg Hospital
- University of Health Sciences / Andhra Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anne works at
Dr. Anne has seen patients for Hives, Animal Allergies and Immunodeficiency Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anne speaks Telugu.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Anne. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.