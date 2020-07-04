See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fresno, CA
Dr. Surendra Patel, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Surendra Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at SURENDRA M PATEL MD in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fresno Office
    5680 N Fresno St Ste 107, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 440-1110

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jul 04, 2020
I’m a vascular surgeon and Dr Patel takes care of me and my family. You could say he’s doctor’s doctor. I first chose him because I saw his great attention to detail in taking care of complicated hospital patients. I keep coming back because he always tells it to me straight and follows up on all my health details. I have recommended him to several of my colleagues who have been likewise pleased with his care.
E Ladenheim — Jul 04, 2020
About Dr. Surendra Patel, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1346203973
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Highland Genl Hospital
Internship
  • Highland Genl Hospital
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

