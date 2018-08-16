Overview

Dr. Surendra Khera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Burdwan Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Khera works at Surendra Khera MD in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.