Dr. Surendra Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Surendra Jain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Jain works at
Cardiology Associates6624 Fannin St Ste 1970, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 797-1111
Cardiology Associates5420 Dashwood Dr Ste 102, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 797-1111
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
extensive experience, excellent in every way
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Panjabi
- 1326036195
- Baylor College of Medicine/Saint Lukes Episcopal Health System
- Beekman Downtown Hosp, NY Infirm
- Westchester Co MC
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Delhi University
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
