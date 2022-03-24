Dr. Surendra Gulati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surendra Gulati, MD
Overview
Dr. Surendra Gulati, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They completed their residency with Queens Hospital Center
Locations
Presence Health Partners301 Madison St Ste 300, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-4367Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gulati is an excellent neurologist and well mannered and attentive to my health and well being.
About Dr. Surendra Gulati, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1558543348
Education & Certifications
- Queens Hospital Center
- Neurology
