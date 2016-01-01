Dr. Surendra Gudapati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gudapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surendra Gudapati, MD
Overview
Dr. Surendra Gudapati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Valley Medical Consultants Inc2490 Hospital Dr Ste 104, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (408) 223-7474
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Surendra Gudapati, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Christ Hosp MC
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Gudapati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gudapati accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gudapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gudapati has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gudapati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gudapati speaks Hindi and Telugu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gudapati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gudapati.
