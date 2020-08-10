See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Surendra Basti, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Surendra Basti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Basti works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion
    259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8150
    Galter Pavilion
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8150

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Stye
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Chalazion
Stye Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Aug 10, 2020
    Dr. Basti is an excellent eye doctor. Cataract, Cornea and Refractive are his specialties. He is very thorough with his exams. He takes time with his exams and answers all your questions. Please allow time for your visit because he may request that you have other tests during your visit.
    About Dr. Surendra Basti, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Konkani
    • 1619963873
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • St Francis Hospital
    • Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University
    Dr. Surendra Basti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Basti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Basti works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Basti’s profile.

    Dr. Basti has seen patients for Stye, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Basti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

