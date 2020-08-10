Overview

Dr. Surendra Basti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Basti works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.