Dr. Surender Wadhwa, MD
Dr. Surender Wadhwa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Sk Wadhwa M.d. Facc Ps.217 Torbett St Ste 101, Richland, WA 99354 Directions (509) 943-3185
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
An outstanding heart specialist whose only concern is the patient's heart health, and when necessary, getting the best available treatment by the very best specialists. His research, knowledge, examinations, and detailed reviews of his patients' health history and lab work history are incredibly thorough. When needed, his referrals to the best heart specialist(s) to further analyze and/or treat a heart condition are exactly the kind of traits, care, concerns and actions everyone would like to see in all doctors.
About Dr. Surender Wadhwa, MD
- Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1316090954
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
