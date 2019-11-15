Overview

Dr. Surendar Purohit, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.



Dr. Purohit works at Specialty Eye Institute in Jackson, MI with other offices in Chelsea, MI and Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinoschisis, Retinal Cysts and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.