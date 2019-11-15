Dr. Surendar Purohit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purohit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surendar Purohit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Surendar Purohit, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.
Dr. Purohit works at
Locations
-
1
Specialty Eye Institute1116 W GANSON ST, Jackson, MI 49202 Directions (877) 852-8463
-
2
Specialty Eye Institute1600 Commerce Park Dr Ste 200, Chelsea, MI 48118 Directions (877) 852-8463
-
3
Integrated Health Associates2350 E Stadium Blvd Ste 10, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 971-3879Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Specialty Eye Institute850 W North St # 100, Jackson, MI 49202 Directions (877) 852-8463
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Purohit?
My eye concerns were/are complicated. Dr. Purohit provides both skilled surgical skills and a comforting affect. VERY pleased that he is my eye-care partner.
About Dr. Surendar Purohit, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hindi
- 1205824547
Education & Certifications
- University of British Columbia
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purohit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purohit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purohit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purohit works at
Dr. Purohit has seen patients for Retinoschisis, Retinal Cysts and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purohit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Purohit speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Purohit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purohit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purohit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purohit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.