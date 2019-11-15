See All Ophthalmologists in Jackson, MI
Ophthalmology
Dr. Surendar Purohit, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.

Dr. Purohit works at Specialty Eye Institute in Jackson, MI with other offices in Chelsea, MI and Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinoschisis, Retinal Cysts and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Specialty Eye Institute
    1116 W GANSON ST, Jackson, MI 49202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 852-8463
  2
    Specialty Eye Institute
    1600 Commerce Park Dr Ste 200, Chelsea, MI 48118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 852-8463
  3
    Integrated Health Associates
    2350 E Stadium Blvd Ste 10, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 971-3879
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4
    Specialty Eye Institute
    850 W North St # 100, Jackson, MI 49202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 852-8463

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinoschisis
Retinal Cysts
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinoschisis
Retinal Cysts
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration - Nanophthalmos - Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Nov 15, 2019
    My eye concerns were/are complicated. Dr. Purohit provides both skilled surgical skills and a comforting affect. VERY pleased that he is my eye-care partner.
    Michael Samuelson — Nov 15, 2019
    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1205824547
    • University of British Columbia
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Surendar Purohit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purohit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Purohit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Purohit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Purohit has seen patients for Retinoschisis, Retinal Cysts and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purohit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Purohit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purohit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purohit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purohit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

