Dr. Surekha Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surekha Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Surekha Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
-
1
Spine & Nerve Diagnostic Center1528 Eureka Rd Ste 103, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 772-5325Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Wellspace Health San Juan Community Health Center5959 Greenback Ln Ste 500, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Directions (916) 725-1177
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Dr. Reddy was my doctor several years ago when she was with Sutter Family Practice in Lincoln. I’m a 56yo female and to this day she was the best doctor I’ve ever had. Huge loss for Sutter when she left. Vanessa
About Dr. Surekha Reddy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1104917913
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.