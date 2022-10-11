See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Surekha Perlman, MD

Dr. Surekha Perlman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Surekha Perlman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College Of The Osmania University.

Dr. Perlman works at West Plano Diabetes and Endocrine Center in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Plano Diabetes and Endocrine Center
    6124 W Parker Rd Ste 332, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 981-7812

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Viant
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 11, 2022
    I was highly referred to Dr Perlman by a dear friend of mine. My doctor I have been going to for years said there's nothing really to do for menopause and the issues I was experiencing. Among many issues, the worst were I couldn't concentrate or remember anything much less get any sleep. My work was being negatively impacted and causing me stress. I was crying daily because I thought 'this is my life now' and didn't really know how I was going to be productive at work any longer. I've been seeing Dr Perlman for about a month now and she has changed my life! She really understands the way women suffer with menopause and NO help being given!! She is incredibly thorough with her deep dive into my body chemistry levels and making sure I have customized prescriptions made JUST FOR ME. I have already referred a couple of people who are in need of someone like Dr Perlman. Don't miss out on seeing a doctor that really does care!
    About Dr. Surekha Perlman, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Medical Center / Bellevue Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Gandhi Medical College Of The Osmania University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Surekha Perlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perlman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perlman works at West Plano Diabetes and Endocrine Center in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Perlman’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

