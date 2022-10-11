Dr. Surekha Perlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surekha Perlman, MD
Dr. Surekha Perlman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College Of The Osmania University.
West Plano Diabetes and Endocrine Center6124 W Parker Rd Ste 332, Plano, TX 75093
I was highly referred to Dr Perlman by a dear friend of mine. My doctor I have been going to for years said there's nothing really to do for menopause and the issues I was experiencing. Among many issues, the worst were I couldn't concentrate or remember anything much less get any sleep. My work was being negatively impacted and causing me stress. I was crying daily because I thought 'this is my life now' and didn't really know how I was going to be productive at work any longer. I've been seeing Dr Perlman for about a month now and she has changed my life! She really understands the way women suffer with menopause and NO help being given!! She is incredibly thorough with her deep dive into my body chemistry levels and making sure I have customized prescriptions made JUST FOR ME. I have already referred a couple of people who are in need of someone like Dr Perlman. Don't miss out on seeing a doctor that really does care!
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
41 years of experience
English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1053349027
New York University Medical Center / Bellevue Hospital
Lenox Hill Hospital
Gandhi Medical College Of The Osmania University
Dr. Perlman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perlman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Perlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perlman works at
Dr. Perlman speaks Hindi and Telugu.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.