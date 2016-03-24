Overview

Dr. Surekha Gangasani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center, Medical City Mckinney and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Gangasani works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.