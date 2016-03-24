Dr. Surekha Gangasani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gangasani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surekha Gangasani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Surekha Gangasani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center, Medical City Mckinney and Texoma Medical Center.
Locations
1
Texoma Arthritis Clinic P.A.1445 Heritage Dr Ste A, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 547-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I thought Dr G was incredibly thorough, as well as sympathetic to my pain. I did wait about an hour past my appt. the first time she saw me. But, she gave me my time too...I never felt rushed. She was the first doctor in over 6 years that took the time to hear all of my symptoms (even if they were not her area). I am very grateful I found her.
About Dr. Surekha Gangasani, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1437255619
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gangasani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gangasani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gangasani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gangasani has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gangasani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gangasani speaks Hindi.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gangasani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gangasani.
