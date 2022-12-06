Dr. Surekha Collur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surekha Collur, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Surekha Collur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Osmania Med College University Health Sciencehyderabad Ap India and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island and Riverview Medical Center.
Bayshore Ophthalmology719 N Beers St Ste 1B, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 264-6464
Advanced Digestive Center Inc.205 Bridge St, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (732) 264-6464
The Institute For Reproductive Medicine And Science2 Hospital Plz Ste 330, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 264-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am very please with my cataract surgery. staff very nice . Dr collur exceptional ..
About Dr. Surekha Collur, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1750491015
Education & Certifications
- New England Eye Ctr Tufts U
- State University of New York at Brooklyn
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Osmania Med College University Health Sciencehyderabad Ap India
- St. Francis Junior College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Collur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collur works at
Dr. Collur has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Blepharitis and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Collur speaks Hindi.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Collur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collur.
