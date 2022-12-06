Overview

Dr. Surekha Collur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Osmania Med College University Health Sciencehyderabad Ap India and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Collur works at Bayshore Ophthalmology in Holmdel, NJ with other offices in Metuchen, NJ and Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Blepharitis and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.