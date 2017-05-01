Overview

Dr. Surekha Boddipalli, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Boddipalli works at Duly Health and Care in Bloomingdale, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL and Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.