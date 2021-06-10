Dr. Surbhi Panchal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panchal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surbhi Panchal, MD
Dr. Surbhi Panchal, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC27401 W Il Route 22 Ste 125, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 381-0388
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Due to injury to my hand I needed to find a Doctor. Someone recommended IJBI and we picked Dr Surbhi Panchal. I found her to be friendly with a unique sense of humor which was refreshing. She never was in a hurry and answered all of our questions. I could not have found a better surgeon it was a refreshing experience to be treated by her
About Dr. Surbhi Panchal, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- Cleve Clin Hosp
- Union Memorial Hospital
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Case Wes Res U
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Panchal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panchal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panchal has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panchal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Panchal speaks Gujarati.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Panchal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panchal.
