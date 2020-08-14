Overview

Dr. Surbhi Agarwal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peekskill, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Rajasthan University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Agarwal works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Peekskill in Peekskill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.