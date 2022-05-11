Overview

Dr. Surayda Herrera, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Willimantic, CT. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Windham Hospital.



Dr. Herrera works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Willimantic, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.