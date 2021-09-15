See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Hamden, CT
Dr. Surani Fernando, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
25 years of experience

Dr. Surani Fernando, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Fernando works at Endocrine Associates Of Connecticut in Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Endocrine Assoc. of Ct LLC
    1952 Whitney Ave Ste 14, Hamden, CT 06517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 776-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 15, 2021
    Dr Fernando is a warm and caring doctor. I am Type 2 Diabetic and she has been a great help to me. I would highly recommend her.
    Puppydog70 — Sep 15, 2021
    About Dr. Surani Fernando, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1750355137
    Education & Certifications

    • ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
