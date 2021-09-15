Dr. Surani Fernando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surani Fernando, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Surani Fernando, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Endocrine Assoc. of Ct LLC1952 Whitney Ave Ste 14, Hamden, CT 06517 Directions (203) 776-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Fernando is a warm and caring doctor. I am Type 2 Diabetic and she has been a great help to me. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Surani Fernando, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
