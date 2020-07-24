Dr. Surajit Saha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surajit Saha, MD
Overview
Dr. Surajit Saha, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
OCLI - Rockville Centre2000 N Village Ave Ste 402, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-2519
Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island (OCLI) - Lynbrook360 Merrick Rd, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 593-7709
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saha?
I consulted with Dr. Surajit Saha for LASIK surgery when he advised me on an alternate procedure I've never heard of. It turns out PRK surgery was a better fit for my eye condition. I appreciated Dr. Saha's honesty when he told me PRK had a longer healing/downtime compared to LASIK. As a nurse, I had a very busy schedule but I value my eyes way more. I'm glad I went ahead with it! What was equally important on my decision to proceed was Dr. Saha's chairside manner. He is a patient, mild, and cheerful professional. Post-op year 1, I got dry eyes almost daily. Dr. Saha was present for all of the interval visits. The follow up visits assured me that with time this condition will subside. July is two years post-op and my eyes are better than 20/20. I get occasional dry eyes, but for me the benefits outweigh the risks. I wait for the time when "no resident will say 'I am sick.'"
About Dr. Surajit Saha, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1629397526
Education & Certifications
- Cole Eye Institute At The Cleveland Clinic
- Wilmer Eye Institute/Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Harvard University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saha has seen patients for Presbyopia and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Saha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.