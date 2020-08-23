Dr. Suraj Sookhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sookhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suraj Sookhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suraj Sookhu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jamaica, NY.
Dr. Sookhu works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Suraj Sookhu14845 87TH RD, Jamaica, NY 11435 Directions (718) 739-8807
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sookhu?
I took my mother to see Dr. Suraj Sookhu for the first time. He is a wonderful doctor, he is very nice, he listens and explain the situations well. He seems very thorough.The office is very clean and staff very friendly. My husband and I will also use him as our PCP and one of my family members. I’ve been to a lot of doctors office and so far his on my top lists. I will definitely recommend him to my friends. Thank you doctor Suraj Sookhu! Grace Keovilayhong
About Dr. Suraj Sookhu, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1104125947
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sookhu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sookhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sookhu works at
Dr. Sookhu has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sookhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sookhu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sookhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sookhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sookhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.