Dr. Suraj Rasania, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rasania works at Los Angeles Cardiology Assocs in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.