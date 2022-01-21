Dr. Suraj Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suraj Rao, MD
Dr. Suraj Rao, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Richmond Hill, GA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Memorial Health Physicians - Family Care Richmond Hill3780 Us Highway 17, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Directions (912) 299-5189Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Health University Physicians Heart Care - Abercorn Street6301 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 299-5190Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He's a doctor that actually listen to what you have to say and gives you the best care possible ??, Thanks so much
- Interventional Cardiology
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Rao accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Pulmonary Hypertension and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
