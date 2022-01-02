Dr. Naik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suraj Naik, MD
Overview
Dr. Suraj Naik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Naik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arlington Office1001 N Waldrop Dr Ste 509, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 394-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naik?
Dr. Naik was very thorough and courteous. Explained findings very well. Would definitely recommend. Thank you!
About Dr. Suraj Naik, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1760563878
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naik accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naik works at
Dr. Naik has seen patients for Gastritis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Naik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.