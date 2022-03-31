Dr. Suraj Muley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suraj Muley, MD
Dr. Suraj Muley, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Barrow Neurology Clinics500 W Thomas Rd Ste 300A, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-6262
Dignity Health240 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Muley is very empathic, listened to every word I said, knew all about my very rare disease and the medication I needed to aid in the relief of my symptoms. He swiftly swept away my cares and concerns and put me at my ease. His staff was likewise caring and efficient. It was a most rewarding visit, and the good Doctor reassured me I was free to call on him again as needed. I would strongly recommend him to anyone in need of a neurologist!
About Dr. Suraj Muley, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1417056730
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
- Neuromuscular Medicine
