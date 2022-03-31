See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Suraj Muley, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Suraj Muley, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Muley works at Norton Thoracic Institute in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barrow Neurology Clinics
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 300A, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-6262
  2. 2
    Dignity Health
    240 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-6262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy

Treatment frequency



Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexopathy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Disorders Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Myopathies Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lumbosacral Plexopathy Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multifocal Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Suraj Muley, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1417056730
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suraj Muley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muley works at Norton Thoracic Institute in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Muley’s profile.

    Dr. Muley has seen patients for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Muley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muley.

