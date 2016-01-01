Dr. Suraj Alva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suraj Alva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suraj Alva, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Alva works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associated Colon & Rectal Sgns3900 Park Ave Ste 101, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 494-6640Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Associated Colon & Rectal Sgns33 Overlook Rd Ste 211, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-2575Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alva?
About Dr. Suraj Alva, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1588821292
Education & Certifications
- Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alva works at
Dr. Alva has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anal or Rectal Pain, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy and Anal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Alva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.