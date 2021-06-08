Overview

Dr. Surainder Ajmani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.



Dr. Ajmani works at West Oaks Geriatric Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Gastroparesis and Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.