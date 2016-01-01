Overview

Dr. Surabhi Prasad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clark, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Sarojini Naidu Med Coll Agra U and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Prasad works at Rahway Medical Associates in Clark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.