Overview

Dr. Supriya Tomar, MD is a Dermatologist in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Dr. Tomar works at Supriya Aesthetic Dermatology in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Age Dermatology Inc.
    1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 3900, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 805-9399
  2. 2
    641 University Blvd Ste 109, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 805-9399

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Supriya Tomar, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1053332130
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Shadyside
    • University Of Illinois
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Supriya Tomar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tomar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tomar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tomar has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

